Ozil responds to critics; gives big indicator on Arsenal future

Mesut Ozil insists he is “happy” and “comfortable” at Arsenal and insists those who criticise him only make him stronger.

The German star has been the subject of intense transfer speculation over recent months as he prepares to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract.

The likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with Ozil, but reports suggest Fenerbahce are the only side to make public their interest in signing the playmaker.

The German has endured one of his poorer seasons with the club, with a number of his recent performances scrutinised.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports News HQ – in which you can watch at the top of the page – Ozil insists he is not affected by criticism.

“The expectations are always high, which I guess is normally a positive, you could say,” Ozil said.

“But I know what I can do and it doesn’t affect me really. I’ve played for Real Madrid, I’ve played for Germany and I’ve had praise and criticism throughout my career and it’s only made me stronger.

“For me what’s most important, as I’ve always said, is the manager’s opinion because when it comes from him you know it’s the truth, be it positive or be it negative.

“There’s some people that like me and some people that don’t, but I give no worth to those opinions, really.

“They can have them, but I know what I can do. My stats show that I do give my all and I give my best.”

Ozil on Arsenal future

When asked about his future, with his contract expiring in summer 2018, he replied: “As I’ve said in the past, the most important thing is Arsenal and what we do as a team now.

“I’ve got aims with this club, we all want the top four and that’s what counts at the moment.

“As I’ve said before, in the summer we will talk but right now Arsenal stands in front of any player and I respect that.

“As I’ve always said in the past, I feel comfortable here. I’m happy. Arsenal belong as one of the best clubs in the world and London is a great place to be, a great city to live in.

“So after the season we will talk and then we will make a decision from there.”