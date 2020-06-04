Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has urged the Gunners to sell both Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi this summer.

The German duo have faced criticism in recent seasons for their contributions to the club, with Mustafi made a particular scapegoat for Arsenal’s defensive failings.

Meanwhile, Ozil’s £350,000-per-week salary continues to raise eyebrows at The Emirates, causing issues for the club in contract negotiations with other players.

And Nicholas told the Daily Mirror: “The problems still facing Arsenal is how do we get Mesut Ozil out the building with the wages he’s on?

“Will he stay and play just because he’s on big money? How do we start to get players like Shkodran Mustafi out the door when they’re on big money?”

Both Ozil and Mustafi appear to have picked up under Mikel Arteta but with their contracts both due to expire next summer, and it is unlikely that Arsenal will offer either player an extension.

That means both players, who cost a combined total of around £80m, will be allowed to leave for nothing.

And Nicholas feels there is a bigger problem that the club must address first to ensure they are not left in a similar position in future.

He added: “We’ve had a problem at the top level for a long time. And dare I say it even goes back as far as David Dein [who left in 2008] not being present any more.

“We have a problem with identifying players. Then what we did is we started paying £30 million, £40m for Mustafi and defenders who in all honesty, no disrespect to them it’s only my opinion, are not cut out for Arsenal and have not been good enough.

“So they’ve been buying wrong. The players then realise they are not a threat to win the Premier League or we’re out of the Champions League.

“So the hierarchy have got it all wrong.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to have made contact with Zenit St Petersburg over the availability of attacking sensation Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun, a 25-year-old Iranian, has long been on the radar of Premier League clubs due to his silky skills and his impressive record in front of goal, which have drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi.

And it looks like his talents could finally be witnessed in the Premier League with reports in Italy shedding light on Arsenal talks to bring the player to Emirates Stadium. Read more…