Mesut Ozil says his current situation at Arsenal is a source of frustration to him – but the German insists he has no plans to quit the club in the January transfer window.

The playmaker has endured a highly-frustrating season at Emirates Stadium so far – and is clearly not rated by Unai Emery who has frozen the player out of his plans.

Ozil has only played two matches this season under Emery with his only Premier League appearance of the campaign coming last month during the 2-2 draw at Watford.

Speculation has strongly linked Ozil with a move to Turkey, with Fenerbahce said to have held talks over a January loan deal, while two days ago he was mentioned as a possible target for both Inter Milan and AC Milan.

But despite his fleeting game time, Ozil is adamant he’s not got plans to leave, telling The Athletic: “No. I have a contract until the summer of 2021 and I will be staying until then.

“When I signed the new deal, I thought about it very carefully and said it was one of the most important decisions of my footballing career.

“I didn’t want to stay for just one or two more years, I wanted to commit my future to Arsenal and the club wanted me to do the same.

“You can go through difficult times, like this, but that is no reason to run away and I’m not going to. I’m here until at least 2021.

“I said that Arsene Wenger was a big factor in me joining Arsenal — and he was — but ultimately I signed for the club.”

Ozil continued: “Even when Arsene announced he was leaving, I wanted to stay because I love playing for Arsenal and that’s why I’ve been here for six years.

“When I moved from Real Madrid , it was a really tough time for Arsenal. But I always believed in what we could do and together we delivered.

“More recently things have been difficult and a lot has changed. But I’m proud to be an Arsenal player, a fan and I’m happy here.

“Whenever people see me in the street I always say, ‘This is my home’. I’m going nowhere.”

Ozil’s statement will delight pundit and former Gunner Paul Merson, who has championed the German’s cause and urged Emery to make room for him in the side.

