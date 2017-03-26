Mesut Ozil vows to resolve Arsenal future ‘very soon’

Mesut Ozil has given the clearest indication yet that he is happy to sign a new deal to stay with Arsenal this summer.

The German, as well as team-mates Alexis Sanchez, is entering the final 15 months of his contract at the Emirates, with reports suggesting the pair could leave after another season of underachievement at Arsenal.

However, with talks on an extension put on hold until the summer, it is claimed any decision on Ozil’s future is likely to be influenced by Arsene Wenger’s next step, with the German reacting to those reports here.

The Frenchman is yet to confirm if he will sign a new deal but it appears he will spend at least one more season in north London.

Despite talks stalling, Ozil has indicated he remains happy at Arsenal.

“I am contracted until 2018 and I feel very comfortable,” he told German newspaper Die Welt.

“We’ll talk soon and then make a decision.”

A number of high-profile clubs have been linked with a £30m swoop for Ozil this summer, including former club Real Madrid and Fenerbahce, while Wenger has also had his say on claims the German goes missing in big games.

However, Ozil insists he is confident Arsenal can reclaim a place in the top four and help the player achieve his ultimate goal of winning the Champions League.

However, failure to finish in the top four this season could yet have an impact on the player’s future, as he added:

“Of course, we have had a difficult time recently and we are not satisfied with sixth place.

“I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon. Let’s see what the future holds.”