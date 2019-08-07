Mesut Ozil is set to discuss a potential transfer to DC United this week, according to reports.

The Arsenal playmaker has endured a difficult time at the club since Unai Emery took over, with Arsene Wenger’s successor often leaving him on the sidelines last season.

One stumbling block could be his mammoth wages. He became the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history after signing a new deal in February 2018.

The Gunners offered him the deal as they were desperate for him not to leave for a minimal fee, or for free, after fellow star man Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United.

The German World Cup winner reportedly earns £350,000 a week on his current deal, which runs until 2021.

With his current manager not considering the player a vital component of the team, it would make sense for the club to offload those wages, but no teams have been able to willing to match them.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are said to have been one team interested in signing Ozil, but they reportedly couldn’t table a satisfactory offer.

Local outlet The Washington Post first reported the interest from the MLS club, who are reportedly on the lookout for a marquee signing to replace Derby County-bound Wayne Rooney, something that has since been corroborated by ESPN FC sources.

A number of high-profile European players have joined the North American league in recent years, but the majority of those have done so as they started to wind down their playing careers.

Rooney was 32, having left Manchester United a year prior, when he penned the deal with DC United, while the likes of Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andrea Pirlo were all older than 35.

30-year-old Ozil still has a couple of peak physical years ahead of him, while the expenditure needed to match his current deal would make him the league’s highest earner since David Beckham joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid back in 2007.

Arsenal have already spent a club-record £72m on Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe and are also reportedly weighing up a big-money offer for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. Given that, it would make sense for them to look to trim their wage bill.

