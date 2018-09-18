Mesut Ozil’s agent defends Arsenal star by blasting Germany quartet

The agent of Mesut Ozil has launched a scathing attack on four individuals in the German national team set-up.

Ozil’s Germany career appears to be over after he stated in July that he “will no longer be playing for Germany at international level while I have this feeling of racism and disrespect”.

That surprise statement was met with consternation by his former teammates, with Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos (on two separate occasions) and Thomas Muller among those highly critical of Ozil.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness also weighed in with some not particularly nice words, as figures in German football tripped over themselves to deny non-existent claims of racism within the team.

But agent Erkut Sögüt has hit back, defending his client to the hilt.

“Neuer indirectly accused Mesut of not having worn the German jersey with pride,” he told 11Freunde. “This is unacceptable.

“Müller did not understand the whole discussion. And Kroos, as a seasoned national team player, should explain what he means by ‘nonsense’.

Sogut added that the trio’s comments were “more than disappointing – and also out of place,” stating: “There are only two explanations: they are either naive or scheming.”

The agent then took aim at national team manager Joachim Low.

“Löw defends himself against an accusation that has never actually been made: Mesut has not been racially abused from within the team but from the midst of German society. The German football association should have been more protective in this case.”

On Ozil’s part in the saga, meeting with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the eve of the World Cup, Sogut said: “Mesut did not make any mistakes.

“That’s how it stays. It is just a matter of respect and courtesy to agree to meet the president of Turkey when he requests it. The two of them have met regularly over the past eight years. It has never been a problem before for the German public.

“Should we tell Mesut: ‘You cannot meet with the president – but maybe in two months’ time’? That really does not make any sense.”

But should Sogut have advised Ozil against meeting Erdoğan?

“Why should I? Mesut is old enough, he knows what he is doing. And he has known the president far longer than he knows me.”

