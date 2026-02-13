Michael Carrick under ‘serious consideration’ at Tottenham as Jason Wilcox privately reacts to Man Utd resurgence

The Manchester United hierarchy are quietly thrilled with Michael Carrick’s impact since returning to Old Trafford, and intriguingly, Tottenham Hotspur are just as impressed, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Carrick arrived at Man Utd with a reputation forged at Middlesbrough, where he spent three seasons building a competitive and progressive side without Premier League finances.

That grounding has proven invaluable for Carrick, who was appointed the interim manager of Man Utd last month and will stay in the role for the rest of the season.

Thrust into the Man Utd hot seat at a difficult time for the club following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, the 44-year-old has taken to the role with a calm authority that has surprised even those who rated him highly.

Unbeaten since taking charge, Carrick has not only stabilised Man Utd but has also turned them into genuine Champions League contenders.

The former Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s tactical clarity, measured communication, and ability to elevate players who had been drifting have not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford.

Behind the scenes, Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, and his football operations team continue to conduct their due diligence on all managerial options, as expected.

But sources insist that Wilcox and his staff always knew that Carrick had the potential to force his way into the reckoning, and privately, they are delighted that he has done exactly that.

One well-placed insider told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are “loving his style, demeanour and attitude” since his return, with admiration growing week by week.

The insider added that the former West Ham United and England international midfielder has pushed himself far deeper into the conversation for the permanent job than anyone at the club initially expected.

However, Man Utd are not the only ones monitoring Carrick.

We understand Tottenham have been following Carrick closely, too, having considered him last summer before appointing Thomas Frank as their manager.

Why Tottenham Hotspur fancy Michael Carrick

Carrick’s swift adaptation to Premier League management – and the results to match -have kept him firmly on Tottenham’s radar.

While Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as the early favourite for a return to Spurs following the sacking of Frank as the manager this week, the north London club are casting a wide net.

Sources have told us that Carrick remains one of the names under serious consideration.

For Tottenham, it’s not just the unbeaten run that stands out; it’s the structure, the confidence, and the clarity that Carrick has injected into a side that looked directionless only weeks ago.

Should Man Utd ultimately choose a different path, Carrick may not be short of top-flight suitors.

The 44-year-old’s stock has risen dramatically, and his calm, modern approach to management is resonating across the Premier League.

For now, Man Utd remain thrilled with his impact, but with Spurs lurking, Carrick’s next move could become one of the most intriguing managerial storylines of the summer.

