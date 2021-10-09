Liverpool are lining up an offer for Ousmane Dembele in January as they compete to land his signature on a free transfer, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Reds are seeking to bolster their forward line after seeing both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino blow hot and cold last season. And while Mane looks to be back in form, doubts continue over the form of Firmino. Indeed, some reports suggest his time at Anfield could be coming to a close.

Either way, Firmino has opened up on his battle to retain his place in Liverpool’s line-up.

Even with Diogo Jota pushing hard for selection, Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards are looking for more options.

And with cash still limited at Anfield – they made just one signing this summer in Ibrahima Konate – Dembele could provide the perfect solution.

The French star joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for just shy of £100million back in 2017. He was seen at the time as the perfect replacement for Neymar, who quit the club for Paris Saint Germain in a world-record move.

Dembele was seen at the time as one of the best young players in the world. However, a succession of injuries have seriously hampered his chances of fully living up to his billing in Catalonia.

Despite that – and with his contract due to expire in summer 2022 – Barca were still been hoping to keep him.

Due to their current situation, however, they’ve asked Dembele to take a wage reduction from his current package of £200,000-a-week.

However, with a plethora of clubs in the running for his signature, Dembele knows the ball is very much in his court.

And TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool, who liked Dembele before he moved to Catalunya, are now in the running to sign him on a free transfer.

There are other clubs keen on landing him too in the form of Bayern Munich and Juventus. There is also rival Premier League interest too with Manchester City and Chelsea also in touch with his representatives.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola reportedly was already making moves to bring Dembele to the Etihad.

It’s also believed that Newcastle, with their new-found financial mite, could very well also make an offer.

However, Klopp is a huge fan of the player and is reportedly hopeful that Liverpool can strike a deal.

Klopp still likes both Ismaila Sarr and Jarrod Bowen, both of whom Liverpool reportedly looked at over the summer.

But the chance to sign Dembele on a free is one which Edwards has told his bosses they need to capitalise on.

Liverpool lead chase for Olympiakos defender

Liverpool are also reportedly ahead of Everton and Arsenal in the transfer race to sign Olympiacos defender Pape Abou Cisse.

According to the Daily Mail, though, the Anfield club want more protection for their back line.

Indeed, they have put Cisse on their transfer shortlist after sending scouts to one of his recent displays.

Liverpool surveyors watched the Senegal international keep a clean sheet in a 3-0 Olympiacos win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Cisse has formed a strong partnership with former Arsenal centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The pair have conceded only two goals in five league games this season.

However, the clean sheet record this season extends to seven in all competitions, with Cisse playing 13 games already.

Should he move to Liverpool, the 26-year-old would join up with Senegal teammate Mane.

