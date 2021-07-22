Edwards reaches decision as West Ham name price for Liverpool target

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is ready to shelve their interest in Jarrod Bowen after learning the asking price West Ham have stuck on the player’s head.

The Hammers winger surprisingly emerged as a potential transfer option for the Reds on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp is looking to increase his options up front after a difficult season saw the Reds recover late to secure third place.

But Mohamed Salah aside, their tried-and-trusted attack failed to spark last season. Indeed, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane losing their way, it’s little wonder to see the Reds considering changes.

Diogo Jota provided more than adequate depth, but getting a tune out of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi is becoming increasingly difficult. Indeed, the latter two look likely to move on this summer.

Bowen’s name emerged as option after The Athletic’s James Pearce stated he “fits the profile for Liverpool in terms of his age, playing style and versatility”. In addition, he claims Klopp “rates the player highly”.

However, it seems Liverpool won’t be pursuing a prospective swoop for Bowen. As Roshane Thomas, who covers West Ham for The Athletic, says, the Hammers have no intention of parting with the former Hull man.

They claim the 24-year-old is central to David Moyes’ plans at the London Stadium. Furthermore, they would seek a minimum £35m fee for the player.

With nine goals from 53 West Ham appearances to date, he’s expected to get even better under Moyes. Having signed in an initial £18m deal, he has improved rapidly since signing.

And Moyes is expecting another big season from his No 20 as West Ham prepare for a return to European football.

Liverpool won’t match Bowen fee

While Bowen remains a player of interest for the Reds, they won’t be making their move this summer.

As such, Edwards is likely to put their interest in Bowen on the shelve for this summer at least. They will, however, continue to monitor his progress as per a future move.

Instead, Edwards is likely to prioritise the capture of a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 30-year-old left Anfield as a free agent after the Reds refused to hand him his preferred contract terms. While any player in midfield leaving would leave a gap in the team, Wijnaldum’s exit poses a key problem. He proved an almost ever-present and a pivotal star for Klopp, who wanted him to stay.

As is the policy from Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), though, the club must sell to buy. Marko Grujic has left for Porto, while Taiwo Awoniyi is moving to Union Berlin.

