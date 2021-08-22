Liverpool have finally agreed a fee with Lyon for the transfer of wantaway attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, according to reports.

The Switzerland international reportedly told Reds chiefs that he wanted to find a new challenge this summer. While he has enjoyed several standout moments at Anfield, he has largely remained a squad player. Furthermore, injuries have not helped his cause and speculation over his future has increased of late.

Indeed, Lazio were the early frontrunners for the Euro 2020 star. Reports claimed that they would submit a bid after Shaqiri’s participation at the tournament.

However, Ligue 1 side Lyon took hold of the race and stepped up transfer interest.

Amid earlier doubt over his exit fee, The Times journalist Paul Joyce says that Shaqiri will leave for £9.5million.

That may prove a loss after Liverpool signed him for his £13million release clause from Stoke in 2018.

However, the reporter adds that Lyon’s initial bid amounted to £4million.

As such, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has more than doubled Liverpool’s money from the deal. The exit is a major one, given it is the first senior departure of the summer at Anfield.

Liverpool could, as a result, bring in another new signing. They have had links with a swoop for a forward player throughout this summer’s window, but targets have passed them by.

Still, the Reds have bolstered at centre-back with Ibrahima Konate’s signing.

Klopp talks up Haaland talent

One player Liverpool are unlikely to sign is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, especially with the Reds’ model of spending only what they earn.

Indeed, Haaland will cost over £100million this summer, but a release clause next summer brings his fee down to a reported £64million.

However, that has not stopped Klopp watching the Norwegian from afar, scoring goals for fun at the club he used to manage.

Haaland has scored 62 goals in 63 games for the German side.