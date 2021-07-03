Edwards masterclass could net Liverpool tidy windfall despite crazy stat

Liverpool could pull off another piece of transfer magic by selling a striker who has never played in red for £8m, according to a report.

Transfer guru Michael Edwards has been lauded for the work he has done in Liverpool’s recruitment department. But perhaps more impressive has been the sales he has managed to negotiate. A trio of prime examples include Jordon Ibe, Rhian Brewster and Dominic Solanke who were sold for a combined £57.5m.

Now, per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds could soon pull off another transfer masterstroke. They report that interest is growing in Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigerian, 23, has been on the Anfield books since 2015. However, a long drawn out saga over gaining a UK work permit has prevented him from ever making a single appearance in red.

His work permit was belatedly granted in May, but at 23, his time as a rising prospect within the system has come and gone.

Nevertheless, Liverpool could be about to receive a tidy windfall after the Echo stated they are ‘edging closer’ to sealing his exit.

Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht reportedly had a €5m bid rebuffed earlier this summer. For their part, Liverpool are said to be holding out for around £8m.

And per the article, they could very well get it after interest from Mainz and Union Berlin has emerged.

Awoniyi spent last season on loan in Berlin, notching five goals in the process. He is stated to prefer remaining in Germany or trying his hand in England, rather than move to Belgium.

West Brom and Rangers are credited with interest on the British front. With so many interested parties, it would appear likely Edwards will be able to generate every penny of the £8m Liverpool desire.

Red flag greets Liverpool over striker interest

Meanwhile, Liverpool could look towards a transfer for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as an alternative option to bolster their attack, according to a report.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Celtic’s Edouard could be an alternative target after Leicester won the race for Patson Daka. The newspaper says that his ‘age, current ability and potential’ make the Frenchman a ‘serious’ candidate to join Klopp.

While Edouard has had links with a move away for some time, though, there is a fresh twist.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers – who brought the 23-year-old to Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain – had him on Leicester’s transfer shortlist.

Indeed, reports in March claimed that the Foxes were close to sealing his signing. However, the Daily Record says in a fresh claim that Leicester walked away because they feared Celtic would be ‘difficult’ to deal with.

That’s because the Hoops owe PSG 50 per cent of Edouard’s transfer fee per a sell-on clause previously negotiated.

