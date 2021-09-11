Liverpool are reportedly being forced to bring forward their interest in striker Karim Adeyemi and will now move to bring him to Anfield in January.

The 19-year-old made his first big move across Europe by signing for Austrian club RB Salzburg in December 2019. He has followed that up with 17 goals in 59 games, but he has continued to take more exciting steps forward. Following seven goals in nine games this term, he earned his first Germany call-up.

Adeyemi did not disappoint in his first cap last Sunday, either, netting in the 6-0 win over Armenia.

Reports subsequently claimed that Liverpool are watching him from afar ahead of a potential swoop.

Indeed, reports have stated that Adeyemi is ready to make the move to Anfield in summer 2022 with the Reds plotting a swoop.

However, they are not the only Premier League club sniffing round the pacy teenager. Indeed, as per the Daily Express, Chelsea have also held talks with representatives of Adeyemi. It’s claimed they opened dialogue with him as far back as two summers ago while still a 17-year-old.

And Thomas Tuchel’s side are again reported to have spoken with him again this summer over a potential move. And while they signed Romelu Lukaku, they are keeping an eye on his progress with regards a summer 2022 move too.

Now, according to BILD, that has prompted Liverpool to bring forward their plans for Adeyemi.

Liverpool identify two signings for January? Liverpool didn’t make many big transfer headlines over the summer. But now comes two rumours of potential signings they are ready to make.

It’s reported sporting director Michael Edwards is now ready to bring forward his switch to Anfield to January.

Adeyemi reportedly has a £25m exit clause in his deal and Salzburg are preparing to lose their star man.

His arrival will give Klopp another option up front, amid claims on Saturday he is also looking at Leeds’ Patrick Bamford.

Betting Preview: Man Utd vs Newcastle – Magpies to suffer on Ronaldo’s homecoming



Adeyemi has a big future in the game

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund tipped Adeyemi to reach the top when discussing the forward earlier this year.

“Karim has great potential and exceptional weapons, with his speed and scoring ability,” he told Goal. “If he continues to really step on the gas, I believe he can have a really great international career. The next step, however, is to take off with us at Salzburg.

“He is a difference-making player, with his extreme speed. He was classified by our scouting department as a perfect Red Bull Salzburg player. Karim used his special quality, namely his speed, to score his first goal in the Champions League.”

Adeyemi is capable of playing across the frontline and would give Klopp another option in attack.

Liverpool will also hope to offload unwanted striker Divock Origi in January.

READ MORE: Inter make two-fold promise to midfielder to ward off Liverpool