Liverpool are in pole position to sign Renato Sanches this summer amid a strong suggestion the Reds are ready to launch an official offer to Lille for the midfielder.

The Reds disappointingly fell way short of their recent high standards during the 2020/21 season. Amid a plethora of injuries, the defending champions rallied late to finish third. However, five successive home defeats over the winter left them down in seventh and a long way short of eventual winners Manchester City.

As such, Klopp is reportedly looking to freshen up his squad ahead of a fresh trophy assault in 2021/22.

Liverpool have already boosted their defence with the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The French defender cost £36m – and it seems they have now finished shopping yet.

Next on their summer shopping list is a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

A number of big names have been linked, with Youri Tielemans, Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus among those linked.

However, it seems Sanches is the name at the very top of their shopping list. And the Lille star looks the most obtainable target for the Reds to land this summer.

The 23-year-old Sanches is on a deal in France until 2023. Furthermore, Lille appear ready to sell to help balance their books.

In addition, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel this week: “He wants to go. I also know that Lille are prepared to sell Renato.”

And with Lille apparently seeking a €30m fee (£25m) for the midfielder, that’s a fee not seen as prohibitive to Liverpool.

L’Equipe, meanwhile, claims Barcelona are also keen on Sanches.

However both they and SportItalia suggest the Reds are in pole position to sign the former Bayern Munich man.

He’s reported to have caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye with his displays at Euro 2020.

As such, the latter claims Liverpool are in pole position to sign the Portuguese star. Furthermore, it’s reported Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards is poised to open talks over a deal.

Robinson backs Renato Sanches signing

The potential signing of Sanches at Liverpool has also been backed by Paul Robinson. However, the pundit reckons the Reds made a mistake in allowing Wijnaldum to leave on a free.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “We’ve seen the injury problems that Liverpool have had this year and he [Wijnaldum] has really been one of their mainstays.

“You see his performances and the goals he’s got in the Euros. He’s going to be a real miss for Liverpool.

“I think Sanches can do that job. He’s a top-class player. But you look at Liverpool and you worry that they don’t have the finances to invest.

“I personally think they have missed a real trick by not signing Wijnaldum to a new deal.

“The length of the contract was the reason that’s been speculated that they didn’t re-sign him. But at his age and his fitness, there was no reason not to give him that length of contract.

“He’s a player that you’ll need to spend a fair amount of money to replace. So it would have been a better business decision and financial decision. You’re not going to get a better player.”

