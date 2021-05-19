Edwards tipped to spring huge shock and bring £80m star to Liverpool

Liverpool could yet spring a surprise and secure the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer – if they win their last two matches and secure a place in the Champions League.

The Reds head to Burnley on Wednesday night knowing a win will lift them back into the top four, at Leicester’s expense, with one game remaining. It will complete a remarkable turnaround for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were down in seventh place just three games ago.

However, thoughts are already turning towards their summer recruitment as they seek a big improvement. Indeed, a place in the Champions League will ensure the Reds have a biiger cash pool to draw on.

It’s thought that strengthening their defence and their midfield are the main aims for Klopp. However, sporting director Michael Edwards may yet have an ace up his sleeve as he has done before when Diogo Jota was prised from Wolves.

Now former Reds defender Markus Babbel reckons Edwards could spring another surprise and seal the shock transfer of Sancho.

Latest reports suggest Borussia Dortmund will sell the England winger for a fee of around £80m this summer.

Assessing their prospects, the German insists Sancho ‘won’t be blind to the possibility of joining Liverpool’.

“He’s a player that has to play in the Champions League,” Babbel told Goal. “He wants to play in the Champions League. Not many teams in Europe can pay the money for Jadon Sancho. It depends on what he wants.

May 18 Transfer Chatter: Kane swap, Depay to Barca and Kabak set for Germany? Harry Kane's future remains in doubt with swap offers expected from Man Utd and Man City, while Memphis Depay looks set for a move to Lyon and Ozan Kabak could be on his way to RB Leipzig.

“Liverpool would definitely come back into the Champions League spot next year. If this season is not working, then next season they will come again. They are too strong, they have injured players coming back. They are a fantastic side and a great team. If all the players are back, they are very strong. Jadon Sancho is not blind, he will see that.

“How big is the chance of Liverpool getting him if they are not in the Champions League? There are two games to go, if they can take six points then I’m sure that will be enough. If you see this season from Liverpool, everything is possible.”

Babbel impressed by Liverpool turnaround

Klopp has admitted that a top-four finish would be his “greatest achievement” in management given their injuries this season.

And Babbel admits the timing of Liverpool’s surge has surprised him – and has identified Alisson’s incredible winner at West Brom as the moment his opinion on their chances changed.

“Before I said about this year that it will not happen with the Champions League because there have been too many struggles, too many players are injured and important players are not in form like the last two years.

“But the game with that goal [from Alisson] in the 95th minute, now I start thinking that if a club can do it, it’s only Liverpool that can because this is not a normal club.”

