Michael Kightly set to boost Burton ahead of crucial Forest game

A hamstring injury has limited Kightly to just one appearance since his superb winning goal against Norwich on February 18, with the on-loan Burnley winger missing the away draws at Derby, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Lloyd Dyer has impressed down the left-hand side in his absence and should Kightly be fit on Saturday it will present Brewers boss Nigel Clough with a welcome selection dilemma.

Forward Lucas Akins is also pushing for a return after a calf complaint as Burton look to extend their five-match unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.

Forest will be unable to call on Jamie Ward for the next two matches after he was booked for the 10th time this season in midweek. The forward is now suspended against his former clubs Burton, where he was on loan earlier this campaign, and Derby.

Michael Mancienne should return to the Forest squad after his hamstring problem but fellow defenders Matt Mills (groin) and Jack Hobbs (foot) are expected to miss out once more.

Chris Cohen and Armand Traore were rested against Brentford on Tuesday night as they continue their return from injury but both will be back in contention for starting places at the Pirelli Stadium.