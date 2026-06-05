Fabrizio Romano reveals THREE reasons why Florentino Perez wants Michael Olise at Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is going all out for Michael Olise, as Los Blancos plan to make a massive bid to bring the Bayern Munich winger to the Estadio Bernabeu next Tuesday.

Ahead of the presidential elections at Real Madrid this weekend, Perez revealed that he is planning to bid €150million (£129.6m, $172.9m) for a world-class player next Tuesday.

Perez said: “I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid would have made for a player in their history, €150m at least.

“It’s not [Jeremy] Doku and it’s not [Erling] Haaland, it’s not [Harry] Kane, it’s not [Michael] Olise…

“The €150m deal is not for a defender. It could be midfielder or forward. He is a young player. And he is not from the Premier League. He’s a total Galactic.”

Despite Perez claiming that the player he will bid for, should he win the elections, is NOT Michael Olise, multiple sources, including The Guardian and The Telegraph, have claimed that the Bayern Munich and France international winger is indeed the one the Spaniard wants.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Perez’s desire to sign Olise and has outlined the three reasons why.

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Why Florentino Perez wants Michael Olise at Real Madrid

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then sources internally at Real Madrid guaranteed that Florentino was bluffing.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention the name before having a direct conversation with the club.

“Florentino didn’t want to say anything in public, not to act like the other candidate, Enrique Riquelme, 24 hours before Riquelme was presenting Erling Haaland shirt and announcing Erling Haaland as a signing for his Real Madrid potential project.

“Then the answer was very clear from father, agent, Man City all very upset and denying the story.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention any names.

“He denies about Michael Olise, but behind the scenes, the intention of Real Madrid president is to launch a record club bid, €150million for Michael Olise.”

Romano continued: “Why? Because Florentino Perez is convinced that for the system Jose Mourinho wants to use at Real Madrid, to add a player like Michael Olise, could be really, really important.

“Then Florentino believes that extra quality upfront can help to develop also with Mbappe, Vinicius and Olise, and the feeling of Florentino Perez is that Real Madrid will be the best attack in the world.

“This is what Florentino feels.

“And then Galactico, he fell in love with Michael Olise during Bayern against Real Madrid games in Champions League this season.

“Florentino, from what people close to him say, literally fell in love with the player, with the quality, with the attitude, with the quantity of quality he is bringing to the squad because we saw Olise this season doing fantastic in terms of assist, in terms of goals, always very relaxed, Florentino loves this kind of magic attitude of Michael Olise.

“And so he wants to try go all in and put €150million on the table for Michael Olise.”

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