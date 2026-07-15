Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise has decided that he ‘wants’ to join Real Madrid this summer, according to a journalist.

Olise has developed into one of the world’s best attackers, and he has been mooted as a contender to win the Ballon d’Or this season.

Since leaving Crystal Palace, Olise has taken his game to a whole new level at Bayern Munich, and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months.

Liverpool reportedly identified him as a dream replacement for Mohamed Salah, but we reported in March that they were stung when making an enquiry to Bayern Munich over a huge transfer.

A move to Real Madrid is far more realistic, though. A recent report from Fabrizio Romano revealed the Spanish giants are ‘obsessed’ with the Bayern Munich winger and will push to sign him.

Real Madrid have not been messing around in this summer’s transfer window, with Jose Mourinho’s side splashing out to sign Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva.

And if they get their way, Olise could be their biggest summer signing, with journalist Santi Aouna reporting that they are keen on a ‘record’ deal for the winger, who ‘wants’ to join the Spanish giants.

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Bayern Munich ‘stance’ revealed as Jose Mourinho demands £255m double deal

Aouna explained on X: ‘EXCL: ‘Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid THIS SUMMER.

‘The French international believes it’s the perfect club to continue his progression.

‘Real Madrid wants to pull off a record transfer.

‘Bayern’s official stance: Olise is not for sale but the truth is more nuanced.

‘The Bavarian club would like to extend his contract, but has also been in contact in parallel with players who could come in to replace him.

‘Olise will discuss with his leaders after the World Cup.’

Even if Real Madrid pulled off the Olise deal, they will not stop there and will no doubt push for more signings before this summer transfer window closes.

This is partly because the Spanish giants are coming off two consecutive seasons without winning a major trophy, and Mourinho has been brought back to the club to get them back on track.

And another report on Tuesday claimed Mourinho has personally demanded the arrival of Olise as part of a double deal including Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, which could cost around 300 million euros (£255m) combined.

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