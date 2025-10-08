Bayern Munich are adamant that they are under “no pressure” to sell Michael Olise next summer amid reports of a record-shattering move to Liverpool that would pale the Alexander Isak deal into insignificance – but the Reds do have two other options to ultimately replace Mo Salah.

The Merseysiders spent an incredible £440m (€505m, $600m) this summer revitalising their squad, with no fewer than 19 players either signing for or leaving Liverpool on permanent deals. But while Liverpool won the first seven matches of the season, cracks have started to show and three successive defeats – two in the Premier League – have suggested they may have tried to change too much, too soon.

But the Arne Slot revolution is far from finished and, as the Reds begin to turn their thoughts towards the two transfer windows in 2026, the Liverpool boss is ready to identify long-term replacements for iconic stars Virgil van Dijk and Salah.

And the name at the top of everyone’s lips seen as the dream replacement for the mercurial Egyptian, is Bayern Munich star Olise.

The France international has taken his game to the next level since moving to the Allianz Arena and boasts 54 goal contributions in 65 games for the club so far – that tally includes an impressive 11 G/A from 10 appearances this season.

As a result, reports at the weekend claimed Liverpool are planning a ‘historic, record-shattering bid’ for the Bayern star next year and were willing to offer the Bundesliga side a fee they would find impossible to resist.

However, two of Bayern’s most prominent transfer chiefs have given interviews to underline their desire to keep Olise and are adamant they are absolutely under no pressure to sell a player, who still has just under four years remaining on his deal.

ICYMI: Liverpool plan mouthwatering TRIPLE deal with ‘unflappable’ star one of two confirmed 2026 targets

Bayern Munich chiefs warn Liverpool over Olise transfer

Speaking to Sky Germany’s Sky90 podcast, sporting director Christoph Freund spelt out why they can see Olise enjoying a long and fruitful career with them in the Bundesliga.

“We’re not under any pressure,” Freund stated. “We can imagine him playing for Bayern for the next seven, eight, or nine years.

“Michael has a long-term contract, he proved himself and took steps forward.”

Those comments have also been echoed by Bayern Munich director of sport, Max Eberl, who, in a similar interview with BILD, has made clear that he sees Olise as ‘shaping the future of their team’ and having stressed a wish to tie the player down to a new deal.

“He still has over three and a half years left on his contract,” he said. “He will increasingly become a decisive factor in FC Bayern’s game and shape the future of this team – if it’s up to us; the longer, the better.”

Eberl revealed Bayern had to ward off other suitors when first signing Olise in a €60m (£50.8m) deal in summer 2024, insisting there was a strong desire to make the deal happen.

“He had other offers, but we were able to show him the path he could take with us, explaining how he could become a key figure at FC Bayern and consistently win titles here,” he added.

“The signing of Michael Olise was based on a very strong conviction on both sides: We at FC Bayern were convinced that he is precisely the kind of player who will significantly contribute to our success in the coming years. And Michael was convinced of our sporting concept.”

With succession planning for Salah ongoing at Anfield, Olise was this week named as one of three world-class options by a transfer journalist as potential heirs and with the sale of the Egyptian in 2026 not being ruled out.

Liverpool and Bayern locked in Guehi battle; red-hot £75m Prem sensation eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still doing all they can to persuade Marc Guehi to move to Merseyside in 2026. Still, three sources have shared why a January deal will not be done, and having explained why the player is now very much open to a Bayern Munich move.

Elsewhere, the Reds have their gaze firmly set on signing £75m-rated Antoine Semenyo, and while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are also ready to pay big money for the Bournemouth star, Slot’s side may have a significant transfer advantage thanks to Richard Hughes.

And finally, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has accused the Reds of unsettling one of the Reds’ most consistent stars last season by making a lot of signings in the summer transfer window.

VOTE ~ Of the current Bayern squad, who was the best value for money signing?