Michael Olise reaches final decision on Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona moves as Bayern talks begin – Exclusive

A move to Spain is currently the only scenario that could prise Michael Olise away from Bayern Munich, with sources close to the France star’s camp telling TEAMtalk that he has little desire to return to the Premier League and with Liverpool firmly put in their place despite recent speculation suggesting a move to Anfield was back on the agenda.

We have been continually told by well-placed sources that Olise is currently very settled in Germany and is not looking to move back to England despite long-standing interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all retain an interest in the former Crystal Palace star and are aware of the situation surrounding his future.

However, TEAMtalk understands those clubs are also fully aware that Olise currently has little desire to return to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is instead open to discussions with Bayern over a new contract, with sources confirming that the German champions are prepared to put a hugely lucrative offer on the table in an effort to secure the star’s long-term future.

Bayern are ready to offer Olise terms that would put him close to Harry Kane’s prospective new contract, underlining just how highly the club value the 29-cap France international.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Kane’s new Bayern deal has been agreed in principle and is understood to be worth close to €500,000 a week.

We understand Bayern are prepared to offer Olise a package in that region because they believe he is on a par with any attacking midfielder in world football.

The Bundesliga giants are therefore keen to secure Olise’s long-term future, but they are also acutely aware of the interest building around the player, and with sources underlining why only two clubs in the world game could tempt the player away from the Allianz Arena…

DON’T MISS: Bayern Munich thunder into race for £60m-rated Leeds star – he’s their top target in 2027 – Exclusive

Olise will one day be tempted by Real Madrid, Barcelona – sources

And TEAMtalk understands Bayern believe the biggest threat to their hopes of keeping Olise could come from Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both firmly in the picture and have made it clear to Olise’s camp that they would be prepared to make a move if the opportunity arises.

Sources close to Olise insist that a move to Spain would be viewed very differently from a return to England and could therefore represent the biggest danger to Bayern.

That puts Real Madrid and Barcelona in a strong position should Olise ultimately decide that he wants a new challenge.

For now, though, Olise is open to staying in Munich and engaging with Bayern over a new contract, with the club determined to reward him accordingly.

His rise since leaving Crystal Palace has been remarkable, with Bayern increasingly viewing him as one of the elite attacking players in world football off the back of a formidable record that has seen him notch an incredible 108 G/A (50 scored, 58 assists) in just 114 appearances.

That status has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere, but Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are understood to have been given very little encouragement at present over a potential move.

READ NEXT: Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Florian Wirtz as Liverpool swap deal mooted

Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in Olise in the past, but TEAMtalk understands they are not currently considering a move for the player.

The situation therefore remains relatively clear: Bayern want to keep Olise and are prepared to pay him at the very highest level, while the player currently has little appetite for a Premier League return.

But with both Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping the door open, TEAMtalk understands Spain remains the one destination capable of seriously changing the equation.