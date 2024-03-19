Michael Owen has got his crystal ball out and given it a telling rub after predicting who will win this season’s Premier League title – but the striker-turned pundit appears to have quickly changed his mind when assessing how the end of the season will reach a climax.

The Premier League title race has become something of a mundane affair in recent years, with Manchester City sweeping aside all challengers to win the last three crowns, last time edging out Arsenal, but more commonly locking horns with Liverpool.

Indeed, the Gunners led the way for much of last season before their inexperience of such situations caught up with them and saw the north Londoners suffer a late collapse, and with City taking full advantage to claim a fifth crown in six seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Mikel Arteta’s side have again clawed their way back to the summit in recent weeks courtesy of some dominant performances, especially on the road where they made history by becoming the first side in Premier League history to score five or more goals in three successive away games as they put West Ham, Burnley and Sheffield United to the sword.

That form has certainly impressed Graeme Souness, who believes Arsenal have the bit between their teeth and having named the one player who is a difference-maker for Arteta’s side, claiming “what’s not to like about him?”

Michael Owen predicts ‘incredible story’ in Premier League title race

However, their credentials will be fully tested when the international break ends and domestic duties resume with a crunch clash against City at the Etihad Stadium next on the horizon on Sunday March 31. A win away at the Etihad could prove significant both in their title chances and in the belief a win there would give them.

A win for City, though, would shift momentum firmly back in their favour. And given they are also chasing a historic fourth successive English crown – something never before achieved – it would take a brave man to rule them out the equation – even if they lost out to the Arteta’s side on Sunday week.

Then there is Liverpool, who are chasing a fairytale ending under Jurgen Klopp and whom is looking to ensure he departs Anfield with ultra-legendary status.

With a dramatic conclusion to the race expected this season, former Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Newcastle striker Owen has had his say on the destination of the crown – and finds himself hard-picked to choose between two destinations.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Owen believes Liverpool have the easiest run-in and can make ensure a brilliant ending for Klopp.

However, in also appearing to rule Arsenal out the mix, he also argues why City will also once again triumph come the season’s end.

“I think they have the easiest run-in as well. My heart of course says Liverpool. I think it would be the most incredible story. Jurgen Klopp’s last season, but I do think Man City are the best team in the world at the moment and I can see them going into overdrive. My head says Manchester City,” Owen said.

With City and Arsenal locking horns on Sunday week, Liverpool return to action with a home match against Brighton earlier the same day.

The Reds have four other league games left at Anfield with Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Wolves to come. Away from home, they face trips to Everton, Man Utd, Fulham, West Ham and Aston Villa.

