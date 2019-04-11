Michael Owen gives defiant prediction for Liverpool v Chelsea

Michael Owen has said that he believes Liverpool will continue their charge for the title by picking up all three points against Chelsea on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men – who may fall back behind Manchester City if they can draw with or beat Crystal Palace – have the chance to keep themselves in the hunt with victory over the Blues.

Both sides switched their attentions to European competition this week, with Liverpool earning a 2-0 lead over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final before Chelsea face Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

Speaking to Bet Victor, Owen said that Liverpool – who have two extra days to prepare for Sunday’s clash – will also benefit from not travelling away from Merseyside for their midweek encounter.

“Liverpool take a two-goal lead to Porto on Wednesday and I feel they can maintain their title challenge against Chelsea even though the Blues have such an excellent recent record at Anfield – unbeaten in their last six in the Premier League and 2-1 winners in the League Cup earlier in the season,” the former striker said.

“Chelsea are in Europa League action in Prague on Thursday having comfortably disposed of West Ham on Monday night courtesy of another Eden Hazard masterclass.

“Liverpool will have an extra 48-hours to prepare for the game and I expect to see the Reds – unbeaten in their last 37 PL games at Anfield – keep the points.”

Liverpool are likely to bring midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum back into the fold having rested the Dutchman in midweek, while Eden Hazard could be rested for Chelsea’s trip across the continent.