Michael Owen names his two favourites for Champions League glory

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has named his two favourites for Champions League glory ahead of the quarter-final draw.

Four English sides remain in the competition, but only Real Madrid and Barcelona have lifted the trophy since 2012-13 – although Real’s chances of a 5th win in six years have gone after their surprise last-16 exit to Ajax.

Barcelona remain in the hunt to continue Spain’s stranglehold over Europe’s premier cup competition, with Liverpool, United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Juventus, Porto and Ajax making up the final eight.

And ahead of Friday’s draw, former England forward Owen is tipping a Premier League club to come out in top.

“I said at the start I thought it was an English year,” he told BT Sport. “Liverpool and Manchester City are the favourites. They’re slightly ahead of everyone else at the moment.”

