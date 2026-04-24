Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven’s preference over his next move has been revealed by a trusted source, amid strong interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United, although there is potentially good news if the north London club can avoid relegation.

Spurs currently sit in the final relegation spot ahead of Saturday’s trip to already-relegated Wolves, having not won a Premier League in 2026, and are staring down the barrel of life in the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years.

If Roberto De Zerbi is unable to steer Tottenham clear of the drop zone, it’s expected that a number of top stars will leave, including the likes of Van de Ven and his centre-back partner Cristian Romero.

Losing both players would be hugely damaging to the spine of a team that has massively underperformed this season, with both Van de Ven and Romero not at the same level they have been in previous campaigns, although that can also be said for a number of other players.

Spurs coughed up £43million to take Van de Ven from Wolfsburg in 2023 and could make more than double that if the 25-year-old is sold, with his current sale price pushing the £100million (€115m / $134m) mark.

And now trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed which of two of the main clubs linked with Van de Ven, Liverpool and Man Utd, the Netherlands international would join – if Tottenham go down.

Both clubs are on the hunt for a new centre-back this summer and have been keeping tabs on Van de Ven’s situation, and talkSPORT’s Jacobs claims that the Spurs star would would turn down a move to United if the opportunity to join Liverpool was on the table.

“If Spurs go down, Van de Ven will almost certainly leave, if Tottenham stay up, it’s a slightly different situation because Cristian Romero is still likely to leave and Van de Ven may be harder to get,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

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Van de Ven twist if Tottenham stay up

However, Jacobs adds that De Zerbi walking through the door has boosted the chances of the Dutchman actually extending his stay in north London, if relegation is avoided, while also giving more details on a potential exit.

He added: “I’m told by Tottenham sources, if Spurs stay up Romero is still likely to leave and better chance now of Van de Ven extending at Tottenham than going after the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi.

“He is someone Man Utd are keeping an eye on. There has been no approach to Spurs, and as of now, there has been zero approach to the player side from Manchester United.

“Liverpool are also in the market for another defender as well. Liverpool, like Man Utd, it’s more an internal conversation but the bad news for Man United on Micky van de Ven is if, and it is an ‘if’, Liverpool enter the race, Van de Ven is only making one decision between Liverpool and Manchester United, and he is picking Liverpool.

“And I say that with absolute confidence, if both clubs were to enter the race, Van de Ven’s preference would be Liverpool over Manchester United.

“He would be linking up with Virgil van Dijk, Van Dijk will be going in a season because his contract expires, he knows Van Dijk, he has the opportunity to partner Van Dijk and then move over to the left side and he is also a Liverpool fan in terms of him and his family.

“If Liverpool enter the race, it would be bad news for all suitors.”

Despite the comments from Jacobs, a talkSPORT colleague appears to poured cold water on Liverpool moving for Van de Ven, especially with Ibrahima Konate on the verge of signing a new contract at Anfield.