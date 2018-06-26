Middlesbrough complete £5m midfielder signing from rivals Sunderland

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair has completed his move from Sunderland to north-east neighbours Middlesbrough, the Teessiders have announced.

The 23-year-old, who dropped out of the Sky Bet Championship with the Black Cats at the end of last season, will make an immediate return with Boro for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £5million, after signing a four-year contract.

A statement on the club’s official website, www.mfc.co.uk, said: “Boro have completed the signing of Paddy McNair from Sunderland. The highly-rated 23-year-old midfielder joins on a four-year contract.

“McNair, a full Northern Ireland international with 20 caps to his name, becomes Boro’s first signing of the summer.”

McNair began his career at Manchester United, where he made 27 appearances, but headed for Sunderland in August 2016 in a joint £5.5million deal with full-back Donald Love as then manager David Moyes returned to his former club to bolster his squad.

Injuries limited the Irishman, who can play in defence and midfield, to just 28 senior outings, although he scored seven goals – four of them in his last five games – as the club fought desperately and ultimately unsuccessfully to avoid the drop into League One.

New chairman Stewart Donald and manager Jack Ross had hoped to keep him on Wearside as they clear the decks after a second successive relegation, but were told by the player’s agent that he wanted to leave.

Meanwhile, Boro are also hopeful of sealing a deal for Bristol City defender Aden Flint after the player headed north for a medical with a fee, understood to be in excess of £5million, agreed between the two clubs.