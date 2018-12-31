Middlesbrough complete loan signing of Huddersfield winger

Huddersfield winger Rajiv Van La Parra has completed his loan move to Middlesbrough.

Van La Parra will officially join Boro on January 1 when the transfer window opens and will stay with the Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasers until the end of the season, both clubs announced.

“Rajiv is 27 and understandably wants to play regular football, which is not something I can offer him at Huddersfield right now,” Terriers boss David Wagner told Huddersfield’s official website.

“We wish him the best of luck at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.”

Van La Parra will be the second player to depart Huddersfield during the January transfer window following Ramadan Sobhi’s loan move back to former club Al Ahly, which was confirmed last week.

Huddersfield signed Van La Parra for an undisclosed fee from Wolves in the summer of 2016 following an initial loan spell and his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium is scheduled to expire in 2020.

The former Holland Under-21 international has scored seven goals in 97 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers, but has made just just five Premier League starts this season and has not featured since October.