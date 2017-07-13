Middlesbrough confirm capture of £9m Denmark international

Martin Braithwaite has completed his move from Toulouse to Middlesbrough, becoming Garry Monk’s third summer signing, the club has confirmed.

The 26-year-old Denmark striker, who can also play as a winger, has signed a four-year deal and is understood to have cost the Teessiders in the region of £9million.

A statement released via Boro’s official website, www.mfc.co.uk, said: “Garry Monk has completed his third signing of the summer after Martin Braithwaite finalised his transfer from Toulouse.

“Boro agreed a deal with the French side to capture the services of the highly-rated Braithwaite.

“The player completed his medical at Rockliffe on Thursday and was shown around the training ground ahead of his proposed four-year deal to Teesside.

“The Danish international put pen to paper on a four-year deal and follows Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie into Boro, who joined last week from Norwich City and Derby County respectively.”

Braithwaite, who has 16 senior international caps, will fly out to Portugal on Friday to meet up with his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp.