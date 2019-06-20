Jonathan Woodgate’s managerial debut will be the first match of the 2019-20 EFL season after the fixtures were announced on Thursday.

Middlesbrough installed the 39-year-old former England international defender as their new manager last week on a three-year contract.

And Boro’s first Sky Bet Championship match, away to League One champions Luton, will be the match which gets the campaign under way on Friday, August 2.

Huddersfield, who finished bottom of the Premier League last season, start their quest to return to the top flight at home to beaten play-off finalists Derby on Monday, August 5.

Leeds, who lost to Frank Lampard’s Rams in the play-off semi-finals, start at Bristol City the previous day.

The remaining Championship matches all take place on Saturday, August 3.

Relegated Cardiff kick off at Wigan, while the other team who lost their top-flight status – Fulham – open at Barnsley, who were promoted from League One last month.

New Swansea boss Steve Cooper is handed a home opener, against Hull, while West Brom – who chose Slaven Bilic as their new manager last week – begin at Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham, currently managerless following the sacking of Garry Monk, start at Brentford, while League One play-off winners Charlton open at Blackburn.

Reading host Sheffield Wednesday, Preston are at Millwall and QPR travel to Stoke in the other opening-day matches.

The three teams who dropped out of the Championship last season are all away on the opening day in League One.

Bolton, who will start the campaign with a 12-point deduction as a result of going into administration, open at Wycombe. Rotherham and Ipswich, who also dropped down, are respectively at AFC Wimbledon and Burton.

In contrast, three of the four teams promoted from League Two start at home. Champions Lincoln host Accrington, play-off winners Tranmere face Rochdale and Bury play the other team who came up, MK Dons.

Beaten play-off finalists Sunderland begin at home to Oxford, who current owner Stewart Donald is a fan of and once owned a 10 per cent stake in.

Newport and Mansfield, who faced each other in the League Two play-off semi-finals last month, have been paired in the opening round of matches next season. The Welsh side, who won a shoot-out but were beaten by Tranmere at Wembley, have home advantage.

Leyton Orient – who named Ross Embleton as interim head coach on Wednesday following the death of manager Justin Edinburgh earlier this month – start at home to Cheltenham.

EFL newcomers Salford begin at home to Stevenage, a contest scheduled to kick-off at 1230 on August 3. It is the first time the Hertfordshire side have been drawn away on the opening day since 2008.