Middlesbrough land on perfect eight-goal Rogers replacement while Championship rivals circle

Championship quartet Middlesbrough, Hull, Bristol City and Coventry are weighing up late moves for Oxford ace Tyler Goodrham, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Goodrham is regarded as one of the best young talents in the EFL after impressing at Oxford over the last 18 months.

The 20-year-old broke into the Oxford first team last season, making 43 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with four goals.

The skilful winger has bettered that form this season with eight goals and four assists across 35 games to boost Oxford’s promotion bid.

Oxford are aware of the growing interest in Goodrham and rewarded him with a new contract earlier this month.

However, the new deal may not prevent his suitors from making moves for him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Middlesbrough are in the market for attacking reinforcements after losing Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa.

The left winger scored seven goals and provided nine assists for Boro in all competitions this season, so will be a big miss, and his shoes will be big ones to fill.

Meanwhile, Bristol City boss Liam Manning is keen to be reunited with Goodrham having worked with him at Oxford.

Hull and Coventry are both keen to bolster their attacking options to boost their promotion bids and they have been keeping tabs on Goodrham for some time.

Oxford are reluctant to lose Goodrham so late in the transfer window, but they could their resolve tested by his suitors before Thursday’s deadline.

