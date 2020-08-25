Middlesbrough leading the chase for former Arsenal sriker

A host of clubs are ready to offer Yaya Sanogo a move back to England, but we understand that Middlesbrough are leading the chase.

The former Arsenal forward is available on a free transfer after his contract with Toulouse expired.

The 27-year-old, who scored 12 goals in this three-year stay in Ligue 1, is now fielding a number of offers.

Middlesbrough have opened talks, but they are not alone in chasing him.

Millwall, Preston and Barnsley have also been linked.

The player also has options to remain in his native France, with Sochaux, Valenciennes, Nancy and Dijon all keen.

WARNOCK TURNS TO CARDIFF STAR

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock wants to raid his old club Cardiff City for veteran defender Sol Bamba, TEAMtalk understands.

Warnock agreed to remain at Boro after saving them from the drop, as we exclusively revealed. However, their plans to bring in a number of new faces has not gone to plan.

Boro have lost out on a host of deals with the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Joe Williams and Charlie Goode all going elsewhere. That’s despite our sources indicating Boro pressed hard to land them.

Warnock, however, remains keen to bring in a number of new names before the start of the season. He is now focusing on some of his former lieutenants having lost skipper George Friend to Birmingham.

The departure of the long-serving Friend came after he turned down an offer to stay at The Riverside.

Boro are set to approach Cardiff about a deal for Bamba. They hope they will allow the 35-year-old to move to The Riverside for a nominal fee.