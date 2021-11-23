New Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is willing to listen to offers for striker Uche Ikpeazu this January, according to reports.

Ikpeazu joined the North East club from Wycombe in summer on a three-year deal. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to settle at Boro having scored just twice from 14 league games. Now, Football Insider have reported that Wilder is happy to offer Ikpeazu’s services elsewhere.

In the summer, Cardiff were reportedly monitoring the Ugandan international as they looked to further bolster their attacking line.

However, nothing came to fruition for The Bluebirds and a move to Boro was completed early on in the summer transfer window.

Now, Cardiff could once again have the opportunity to sign the forward with Wilder seemingly not including Ikpeazu in his long-term plans.

Ikpeazu was used as a sub in Wilder’s first game in charge against Millwall, however, he was not included on the bench for their midweek fixture against Preston North End.

It would be unsurprising to see Cardiff in the market for a striker, having scored just 19 goals from 18 games this season.

Whether they decide to reignite their interest or not, it seems unlikely Ikpeazu will be a Boro player for much longer.

Wilder prepared for tension as he highlights position to improve

Meanwhile, Wilder has made it clear he wishes to strengthen up top during the winter transfer window.

The new boss has reportedly told the boardroom he wants a new centre-forward to be recruited in January.

However, the former Sheffield United boss understands there will be difference of opinions during his reign at Middlesbrough.

Speaking to TeesideLive, Wilder explained how he plans to settle tensions within the club hierarchy.

He said: “Every aspect of this football club, I want to raise the bar with. That’s what I’ve always tried to do. There’ll be fall-outs, and there’ll be disagreements, I understand that. Through myself, Neil Bausor, Kieran (Scott) and the owner, we’re all after the same result.

“We’ll all have different ways of going about it, and different opinions. I’ll respect theirs, and I’m sure they’ll respect mine. Because it’s an honest one, and it’s to make the club better.”

READ MORE: New Middlesbrough boss Wilder left disappointed after first game in charge