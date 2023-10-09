Middlesbrough ready to exploit bargain clause to sign Leeds forward as star speaks out

Middlesbrough are already giving strong thoughts to pushing through an option to make Sam Greenwood a permanent Boro star after details emerged of the lowly price the Teessiders have already secured in his loan move from Leeds.

The 21-year-old star moved to the Riverside over the summer window after finding himself crowded out at Elland Road. And despite making 18 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League last season, Greenwood was ultimately deeemed surplus to requirements by new boss Daniel Farke.

As a result, Greenwood was allowed to make the move north to Championship rivals Boro, whom he has joined on a season’s loan from the Whites. To that end, the move to Teesside was deemed ideal for the once-capped England U21 star, with the player commuting down to Leeds’ Thorp Arch training complex on a daily basis from his home in the North-East.

Greenwood has made six appearances for Boro since the move north, four of which have come off the bench. However, the player finally announced himself to the Middlesbrough faithful over the weekend after scoring his goal for the club, ironically against hometown club and the club he started his career at, Sunderland.

Greenwood’s strike, a well-taken near-post finish, set Michael Carrick’s side on their way to a resounding and famous 4-0 win over their North-East rivals, with the win proving Boro’s fifth in a row in all competitions, helping lift the side up to 16th place in a tightly-contested Championship table.

Based on his encouraging performance on Saturday, it would come as no surprise were Boro to look into the possibility of turning Greenwood’s loan into a permanent deal.

Middlesbrough have permanent option on Sam Greenwood transfer from Leeds

Now it has emerged that Middlesbrough did indeed negotiate an option to make that move permanent at the end of the season. And according to The Athletic, the Teessiders can bring Greenwood to the Riverside full time for just £1.5m once his loan spell has concluded.

By pure chance, or more likely not, that is the exact fee Leeds originally paid Arsenal to bring Greenwood back up north back in August 2020.

Greenwood’s goal on Saturday was the perfect striker’s finish and Carrick has explained why it may have taken the player a bit of time to find his feet in his new surroundings.

“As you go through a season, you kind of have waves naturally,” Carrick said of Greenwood. “That’s for me to work with, it doesn’t mean you’re losing faith in anyone. Sam’s come in from Leeds and hadn’t played a lot of football and had an injury in pre-season, so it was about getting him up to speed.

“I know when he first came in he was a little bit frustrated but now, speaking to him, he realises it takes a little time to get that sharpness.

“We’re patient with him and now we’re definitely seeing over the last week or two in training, that’s starting to come. I think you’ve seen that over the last couple of games.”

Greenwood speaks out after first Boro goal

Meanwhile, Greenwood himself admits he was thrilled to score at the Stadium of Light, moreso with his father in the crowd.

“I feel unbelievable. I had a right little buzz on. I spotted my dad [in the away end] at one point when we had a corner and I gave him a little wave. I’m sure he’ll be buzzing for me as well,” he said.

“This is a big game, and I know that being from the local area. But you’ve got to stay composed and focus on the gameplan. I thought we had a great gameplan and we played it well. The red card was a big moment, but we took our chances and took it to another level at that point.”

Should Greenwood depart Leeds, the attacking midfielder or forward will exit Elland Road having played 35 times, scoring once and adding four assists.

