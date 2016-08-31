Middlesbrough sign winger Adama Traore from Aston Villa

Middlesbrough have secured their 11th arrival of the transfer window, signing Adama Traore from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old former Barcelona man has signed a four-year deal at the Riverside, bringing to an end a disappointing injury-ravaged spell in the Midlands.

“He is another important player and I am expecting a lot from him,” said Boro boss Aitor Karanka.

“I’ve known him since he was a kid. He went into the national team just after I left, but I know all about him and what he can do.

“His level is higher than he showed last season, but in the right environment I’m hoping that he will show what he is capable of.”

Boro winger Albert Adomah, meanwhile, has gone in the opposite direction, making a permanent move to Aston Villa for another undisclosed fee.