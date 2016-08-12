Middlesbrough sign former Man Utd full-back Fabio from Cardiff

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Cardiff City left-back Fabio da Silva for an undisclosed fee.

The former Manchester United defender has signed a two-year deal and will compete with George Friend for a spot in the starting XI.

Fabio, 26, has made over 100 appearances in English football for United, QPR and Cardiff.

Boro boss Aitor Karanka will know all about the quality of the Brazilian after he scored this goal at the Riverside last season: