Middlesbrough close in on deals for £22million striker duo

Denmark international striker Martin Braithwaite has undergone a medical on Teesside as he closes in on a move to Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old Toulouse frontman completed tests before sitting down to finalise the details of a four-year deal with the two clubs having agreed a fee reportedly in the region of £8.8million.

The strker, who has won 16 caps for his country, has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham for the last two transfer windows.

A club statement said: “[Manager] Garry Monk is close to completing his third signing of the summer after Martin Braithwaite arrived at Rockliffe on Thursday to finalise his transfer from Toulouse.

“Boro have agreed a deal with the French side to capture the services of the highly-rated Braithwaite.

“Braithwaite completed his medical Rockliffe on Thursday and was shown around the training ground ahead of his proposed four-year deal to Teesside.”

Braithwaite would become Monk’s third summer signing following the arrivals of Jonny Howson from Norwich and Cyrus Christie from Derby, signings which have improved Boro’s promotion credentials.

Boro have also been locked in talks with Nottingham Forest for Britt Assombalonga, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The deal for the striker is set to be worth an initial £14million – a club record for Boro – although this could rise depending on promotion, whilst the free for Braithwaite is £10million.

Boro are battling Premier League Burnley and Watford, but as it stands neither top-flight side want to match the offer from the Teessiders, which would see the 24-year-old become the highest paid player at the club.

Assombalonga is currently with Forest in Florida on a pre-season training camp, but they are back in the country on Friday.