Middlesbrough target double MLS swoop as talks for Tottenham starlet progress

Middlesbrough are stepping up their summer recruitment drive with moves for two more Major League Soccer stars, while talks with Tottenham Hotspur over defender Ashley Phillips are also progressing, TEAMtalk understands.

Having already completed the signing of Tottenham striker Will Lankshear, Middlesbrough are wasting little time in moving on to the next phase of their transfer plans as they continue reshaping their squad.

Lankshear, who arrived after Boro beat off significant Championship competition, follows the earlier captures of Kyle Joseph from Hull City and Myles Peart-Harris as Kim Hellberg’s side continue to strengthen ahead of the new campaign under sporting director Kieron Scott and head of recruitment Chris Jones.

TEAMtalk can reveal Middlesbrough are now in discussions with Tottenham over a permanent move for England Under-21 centre-back Ashley Phillips.

The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Stoke City, and another temporary switch had initially been discussed with Spurs.

However, sources have confirmed Boro are now pushing for a permanent transfer, with Tottenham understood to value Phillips at around £12million.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, the two clubs have also discussed the possibility of additional loan deals involving other Tottenham youngsters, with the relationship between the clubs remaining strong following the Lankshear agreement.

Away from the domestic market, Middlesbrough are once again looking to Major League Soccer.

The club’s recruitment team have built strong connections in North America, and those links have already produced impressive results.

Aidan Morris and Adilson Malanda have both established themselves as key first-team players since arriving on Teesside from the United States.

TEAMtalk understands Morris, who joined from Columbus Crew in 2024, is now set for talks over a new long-term contract after impressing the club’s hierarchy.

Malanda, meanwhile, has also become an integral figure since his arrival from Charlotte in 2025.

Now Middlesbrough are looking to repeat that success.

TEAMtalk understands Columbus Crew wing-back Max Arfsten is firmly on Boro’s shortlist, with talks continuing over a move for the United States international.

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Middlesbrough pursuing Arfsten, Berhalter

The left-sided defender has emerged as one of MLS’ standout performers, and Middlesbrough believe he would be an ideal addition to strengthen their options down the flank.

Alongside Arfsten, the club are also making strong progress in negotiations for Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.

The highly-rated American international, son of former United States manager Gregg Berhalter, has impressed with his energy and technical quality in MLS, and is viewed by Middlesbrough as a player capable of making an immediate impact.

TEAMtalk understands Boro have agreed a deal worth less than £2m with Vancouver, who are prepared to sanction his departure given his contract is due to expire later this year.

With agreements advancing on multiple fronts, Boro are continuing one of the Championship’s busiest recruitment drives as they look to assemble a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table following their play-off final heartbreak.