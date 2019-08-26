Midfield ace set to stay put at Lazio amid Inter, Man Utd interest – reports

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to remain at the club for the upcoming season, per the latest reports.

The powerful box-to-box midfield presence has long been rumoured to be targeted by Manchester United, potentially as a replacement for Paul Pogba should he leave.

There were plenty of suggestions that Milinkovic-Savic was to leave last summer after a remarkable 2017-18 individual campaign that turned heads across top-level European football clubs.

But he ended up staying put, and he didn’t hit quite the same stellar heights last season, scoring five goals in Serie A in comparison to 12 the year before.

He did help his club lift silverware last season though, scoring in the Coppa Italia final as Lazio beat Atalanta 2-0, and has started the season in fine form as Biancocelesti beat Sampdoria 3-0 on the opening weekend.

Earlier this summer, the Serbian international poured cold water on his chances of a move to the Premier League, stating his “Manchester United story is finished” after the English transfer window closed.

But he’s been rumoured to make a move elsewhere on the continent, even across Serie A to Inter Milan, with the transfer window remaining open in most European leagues until early September.

Now Calcio Mercato report that the 24-year old will remain in the Italian capital for at least another season, while Lazio president Claudio Lotito is preparing to offer him a new deal.

His current deal with the club runs until 2023.