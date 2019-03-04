Midfield duo lift Tottenham – but Pochettino has reason to moan

Tottenham should be able to call on Harry Winks and Eric Dier for the Champions League last-16 second leg at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday – but Mauricio Pochettino was not happy at a perceived advantage Borussia Dortmund have over his side.

Winks missed the north London derby with a hip injury while Dier has been laid low for a number of weeks with tonsillitis.

Dele Alli is back in training but is not thought to have travelled with the squad as Spurs hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Ahead of the second-leg clash, Spurs boss Pochettino said: “We want to go to the next round in a very important competition like the Champions League.

“We all agree that we need to perform in the best way, it will be a tough game, very difficult.”

On the availability of Winks and Dier, Pochettino added: “We need to assess both. They are here because we need one day more to assess if they can take part.

“Dier has been a long time out, maybe he can be on the bench, I don’t believe he can start, Harry Winks the same.”

Pochettino was unhappy that Dortmund had an extra 24 hours extra to prepare for the game again.

The German side were last out in a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at Augsburg on Friday ahead of Tottenham’s 1-1 north London derby draw with Arsenal the following day.

He added: “I don’t understand again. To arrive not in the same situation (with) both clubs going to compete for a massive and such important competition like the Champions League.”

Kieran Tripper has been left at home after playing back-to-back games, while Alli could be fit to face Southampton in Premier League action at the weekend.