Midfield star confirms ‘strong’ Arsenal, Liverpool interest but controversial transfer blocks path

Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga has confirmed there was ‘strong interest’ in his services from clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid prior to him securing a shock move last summer.

The central attacking midfielder enjoyed a fantastic breakout season with Celta Vigo last term, notching 11 goals and four assists in 36 La Liga games. Veiga established himself as a crucial player for both Celta and Spain U21s, while he also became a target for some of the biggest clubs in England and beyond.

Amid Liverpool’s midfield overhaul, Veiga was heavily linked with a move to Anfield. Arsenal and Manchester City also put the playmaker on their transfer shortlists, while Real Madrid were backed to raid their La Liga rivals for him.

At one stage, Liverpool appeared to be close to signing Veiga in a £30million deal. But he left all of his European suitors stunned on August 26 by joining Saudi club Al-Ahli on a three-year deal.

Veiga has followed in the footsteps of big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane by picking up a lucrative wage in the Middle East.

Unlike most of his counterparts, though, Veiga is only 21 years old and towards the start of his career.

DON’T MISS: First Arsenal summer exit revealed by Fabrizio Romano, as final decision made on ‘top professional’

The Celta academy graduate has now conducted an interview with Spanish outlet AS. While Veiga has criticised some fake speculation, he has admitted that there was ‘strong interest’ in him from major clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Madrid.

Veiga is also trying to convince himself that his switch to Al-Ahli was the right decision, even though it has put him way down the pecking order for a senior Spain call-up.

Gabri Veiga speaks about Saudi move

“Everything that comes out is not true, unfortunately. The truth is that I leave all that in the hands of my representatives. I have full confidence in them,” he said.

“I was focused on finishing a dream season, which in the end got complicated, without being aware of any kind of rumour. Perhaps at some point there was a strong interest, but later on in the lists another type of profile gains more strength.

“But I can tell you that in August I was faced with a situation and I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m 100% sure that it was the right one.”

Clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool have since moved onto different targets, though Veiga could still be given the opportunity to return in Europe in the near future. Chelsea and Newcastle United are both understood to be keeping tabs on his situation.

The only problem is that Veiga might have to remain in Saudi Arabia for two years before he can move to England, as otherwise he runs the risk of being hit with a major tax bill.

READ MORE – Liverpool: Journalist from shocking Jurgen Klopp interview reveals what happened next and dispels big myth