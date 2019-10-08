Midfield starlet liked by Chelsea leaves positive impression on Man City

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Antonio Marin has caught the attention of Manchester City after a recent youth game between the two clubs, according to reports.

City faced Zagreb’s Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League group stage on 1st October – the junior version of the Champions League – being pegged back twice as they were held to a 2-2 draw at the Academy Stadium on their Etihad Campus.

And according to Sky Sports, City were impressed by the performance of attacking midfielder Marin, who contributed one assist.

Marin made his senior debut for Dinamo as a 16-year-old in 2017, and added three more first team appearances last season – with the 18-year-old clearly being one for the future rather than an immediate first team player.

This season, he has continued to be integrated into the senior setup, appearing in four top flight games. And Sky Sports now say that City will continue to track the progress of the Croatian prospect, while Chelsea and Villarreal are also interested.

Under contract at Zagreb until 2024, Marin has made two appearances for the Croatian Under-21 national team.

Meanwhile, one midfielder who is currently at City – Ilkay Gundogan – has given his opinion on the champions’ early position in the title race, conceding that they will already have to play catch-up with Liverpool.

