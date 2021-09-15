Midfielder backed to make major move after rejecting Newcastle

A France U21 midfielder has been tipped to join a ‘big club’ in the future after rejecting Newcastle this summer.

The Magpies brought in just one senior player in the recent transfer window, with Joe Willock joining from Arsenal. He was signed for a reported £25million after becoming a fan favourite while on loan.

Steve Bruce also saw young Mexico forward Santiago Munoz arrive at St James’ Park. The 19-year-old is currently training with the U23s before trying to break into the first team.

Newcastle are known admirers of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. RMC report that they offered €2.5million to land the starlet on an initial loan.

They were also willing to sign him permanently for €15million in 2022, but saw their offer rebuffed.

Former Marseille star Eric Di Meco has now expressed his delight at the failed transfer, while also predicting a major move in the near future.

He told La Provence (via Sport Witness): “The day after transfer deadline day, I saw he hadn’t signed anywhere, I opened the champagne! Kamara, I see him playing in a big club and becoming really good.

“The way he imposes himself in this team, the personality he has, his ability to come out with the ball cleanly even under pressure, his devotion… He has everything, this kid!”

Kamara is one of the latest young players to come off the Marseille production line. He is now an established member of Marseille’s first team and is even one of their vice-captains.

Newcastle eyeing Sheff Utd star

Newcastle are hoping to sign Sheffield United and Norway star Sander Berge, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is a roaming midfielder who is reportedly worth around £30million.

Football League World write that Newcastle are considering a move in the January transfer window.

They will be looking to get Sheff Utd’s asking price well below £30m. Berge has already featured six times in the Championship this term, notching one goal.

