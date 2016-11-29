Midfielder Coutinho out until the new year, Liverpool confirm

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho for at least five weeks after boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the extent of the midfielder’s injury.

The Brazil international had a scan on his right ankle on Monday after being carried off on a stretcher in Saturday’s win over Sunderland.

Klopp has now confirmed the predicted diagnosis that the 24-year-old will be out until probably the new year.

“Phil needs between five and a few weeks until we have him back,” said the Reds boss ahead of their EFL Cup quarter-final at home to Leeds.

“We will see. He is not in (to face Leeds) and for the next few games.”

Coutinho has been Liverpool’s most influential player this season but Klopp said on Monday they could cope without him.

“It is no excuse for anything. As good as he is he does not decide games by himself, although it sometimes looks like this,” he said.

“It is a team performance we create and he is a very important part of this team, absolutely.

“Of course we can handle it. If he is not in you have to show – and we will show.”