Midfielder denies making comments over imminent Chelsea move

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has denied claims that he is set leave Germany for England in the summer.

The 22-year-old is currently serving a four-month football ban for breaching his contract at Trabzonspor in 2011, but recent reports claim that he said a summer move to Chelsea could be on the cards.

Fanatik, a Turkish newspaper, had said Chelsea saw the 22-year-old as a summer replacement for Oscar, who left Stamford Bridge for Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for a club-record £60m at the beginning of January.

The daily publication also stated that the player saw his future in London, quoting him saying: “God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season.”

However, Calhanoglu has made it clear that the story was pure fabrication.

“I said nothing about Chelsea in the press and did not talk to any Turkish journalist – neither about the court decision nor about my future!” Calhanoglu stated on Twitter.

The midfielder was banned from football last Tuesday after Turkish club Trabzonspor lodged a claim with Fifa in 2013 that Calhanoglu had agreed to sign for them from Karlsruhe in 2011, but he stayed in Germany.

Fifa ruled in favour with Trabzonspor, and after a failed appeal, he will now miss the rest of the Bundesliga campaign and pay a 100 Euros fine to the Turkish club.

Speaking about the decision, Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller called the ban a “big blow for Hakan and us.”

“Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with this it is also punished,” added Voller, 56. “Now we will miss an important player during a key part of the season.”

The ban will see Calhanoglu also miss Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and is also suspended for Turkey’s World Cup qualifying match at home against Finland in March.