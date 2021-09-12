Midfielder reveals career ‘objective’ amid Arsenal, Tottenham links

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has spoken about his career dreams as Arsenal and Tottenham continue to monitor his situation.

Aouar is a 23-year-old playmaker capped once by France at international level. He tends to operate centrally but can also play at CAM or on the left wing if needed.

Aouar has been heavily linked with Arsenal for around a year. The Gunners were rumoured to be considering a bid in August but opted to re-sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid instead.

Before transfer deadline day, north London rivals Tottenham joined the race to sign him. Reports in France claimed that Fabio Paratici had made a ‘big proposal’ to bring him to England, although a summer switch never materialised.

Arsenal and Tottenham will now have to wait until the winter transfer window to submit an offer.

Aouar recently opened up on his career aspirations at Lyon. He said (via Metro): “As someone who’s from Lyon, to be able to play in the Champions League in this stadium is something I’d like to be able to do again – all of that is down to qualifying this season.

“Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club.

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine.”

Aouar has spent his whole career so far with the Ligue 1 outfit. He was promoted to their first team in July 2016 and has gone on to make 174 appearances in all competitions, scoring 32 goals.

The player isn’t the only Lyon star to have attracted interest from Arsenal. Midfield team-mate Bruno Guimaraes recently confirmed that the Gunners had opened initial talks over a move.

“Arsenal approached my agent, but there was no offer. My aim, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title with Lyon,” he told Brazilian outlet Globo.

“The fans have not had one for a long time. We have the Coupe de France, the Europa League and the league. It is difficult with the level that PSG are at, but anything can happen.”

On the prospect of moving to England in the future, Guimaraes added: “My aim is to win a title here, but I have never hidden my desire to play in the Premier League.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 most iconic club moments for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

Arsenal among Isak suitors

Sweden and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak recently signed a new contract with the Spanish club, but that isn’t putting off Premier League clubs.

According to Fichajes in Spain, several English teams, including Arsenal, are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential transfer.

The 21-year-old, widely heralded as the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic, notched 17 goals in 34 league games last season.

His new deal runs until June 2026 and includes a €90m (£77m) buy-out clause.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend Vieira makes surprise Tottenham transfer admission