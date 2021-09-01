Midfielder pursuing Serie A transfer due to lack of suitors in England

English midfielder Jack Wilshere is looking to be play in Serie A this season after receiving no offers to remain in England.

Wilshere has endured a torrid time over the past few years due to injuries. Ankle and groin problems have limited him to just 37 appearances during the last three seasons. His most recent stint was at Bournemouth, whom he joined in January. He regularly came off the bench for the Championship club but did not do enough to warrant a contract extension, making him a free agent.

In August, Wilshere opened up on his situation during an interview with David Ornstein of The Athletic. He revealed how he was questioned by his son over his lack of suitable offers.

The 29-year-old, capped on 34 occasions by England, recently began training with Serie B outfit Como. He was offered to link up with them by Como’s director Dennis Wise.

However, Brexit rules mean he cannot sign for the club permanently. He is instead waiting on a Serie A side to take a punt on him.

“I had an important career and some great moments, but my time in England is over,” Wilshere told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

“I have a bad reputation there due to injuries. I’m looking for new challenges, people who have faith in me and another chance to prove what I can do, which is what all players ultimately want.

“I’d gladly join an Italian club straight away if given the chance. The experience at Como is a positive one, so I think I’d settle in quickly. Admittedly, it is very different, as here you work more on tactics and all the players have great technique. In England, there isn’t so much quality, it’s more about playing rough.”

“Those who can will stay in England, as they are close to family, earn well and the league is the best. I can only speak for myself, and the time has come for me to try something different, perhaps in Italy, perhaps in Spain, we’ll see.”

The player went on to reveal that he is still in touch with former Arsenal team-mates Aaron Ramsey and Wojciech Szczesny, who now represent Juventus.

He is a huge admirer of Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, who won league titles with AC Milan and Juve during a glittering career.

“In the 2014 World Cup, Roy Hodgson asked me to man-mark Pirlo, because he was 35 years old by then and pretty old. Turns out he was Man of the Match, he always managed to shake me off somehow.”

Juve announce Kean capture

Juventus, meanwhile, have re-signed young forward Moise Kean from Everton. The 21-year-old was shipped back to Turin after managing just four goals in 39 appearances for the Toffees.

A statement from the Serie A giants read: “Juventus Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with Everton for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the player Moise Kean.

“The agreement provides for the obligation on the part of Juventus to definitively acquire the right to the player upon achieving certain sporting objectives during the 2022-23 season.

“The agreed consideration for the acquisition is €28m [£24m], payable in three financial years. In addition, cumulative bonuses of up to €3m upon the achievement of further objectives.”

