Midfielder never given Man Utd chance agrees terms with Italian side

A midfielder recently released by Man Utd has agreed terms over his next move that will see him land in Italy, per a trusted source.

Man Utd oversaw what will likely go down as one of their greatest transfer windows in recent memory. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane arrived after lengthy pursuits, but the best was yet to come.

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo was signed from Juventus in a move that has set morale sky high at Old Trafford.

It was a superb summer for the Red Devils, though many may have forgotten it began with the release of eight stars.

Man Utd announced the official release of the corps of players via their website on June 4. Veteran goalkeeper Sergio Romero was the headline name on the list, though another ex-Man Utd player is now in the news.

French midfielder Aliou Traore, 20, was among the list of stars told to find a new club. The central midfielder had been with Man Utd since 2017 and had spent what turned out to be his last season on the club’s books out on loan with Caen last season.

During his stay in Manchester, Traore never made a senior appearance for the club’s first-team.

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Traore has found a new home at Parma.

The Italian tweeted Traore will join the Serie B side as a free agent. An agreement has reportedly been reached and a contract signed.

In trademark fashion, Romano concluded it is a ‘done deal’.

Man Utd “masterstroke” serves as Liverpool benchmark

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told to follow Man Utd’s lead in the transfer market after ex-frontman John Aldridge described their business as a “masterstroke”.

The ex-Reds striker warned of stagnation at Anfield if owners FSG continue to keep their transfer powder dry.

“Like Cristiano Ronaldo going back to Manchester United, it was a masterstroke, wrote Aldridge in the Liverpool Echo.

“They sold Daniel James to Leeds United, they bring in Ronaldo and it’s not going to cost them, with the shirt sales and everything else. It’s boosted the club, regenerated the vibe and it’s a masterstroke.

“The Glazers were in more of a corner than what FSG are at Liverpool. They’ve got themselves out of it for the time being. They’ve papered over the cracks with what they’ve done.

“That’s what FSG have got to do somewhere down the line. Either in the next transfer window or the one after, to spark something really interesting for the fans.”

