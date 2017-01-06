Ravel Morrison training with Wigan

Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with Wigan ahead of a possible move to the Championship club, Latics boss Warren Joyce has confirmed.The talented 23-year-old has not played a single game for Italian side Lazio this term and has linked up with one of his former coaches at United, where he was viewed as one of the most exciting prospects for generations.

Off-field issues prevented Morrison from making the grade at Old Trafford and a promising spell at West Ham, which was interspersed with loan spells at Birmingham, QPR and Cardiff, was ended in 2015 when his deal expired.

Morrison has been unable to fulfil his promise in either London or Rome and could be handed another opportunity to resurrect his career at the DW Stadium under former United reserve boss Joyce.

“Ravel’s obviously not played a lot of football recently,” Joyce told Wigan’s official website.

“I know how much of a talent he is from my days at Manchester United. It’s a unique opportunity for us really because we’ve got a chance to look at him and assess his fitness.

“We know he has talent but it’s all about how quick we can get him up to the levels we need him to be at here.

“There were players like Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and the Keanes (Michael and Will) coming through at that time, and he was possibly the star player ability-wise, so it’s one that’s worth looking at for us so we can assess where he is at this stage of his career.”