Midfielder Richie Smallwood leaves Rotherham

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 25 : Richard Smallwood of Rotherham in action during a preseason friendly match between Patrick Thistle FC and Rotherham United at Firhill Stadium on July 25, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Richie Smallwood has left Rotherham after turning down a new deal at the club.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who first joined the Millers on loan in 2014, initially said he wanted to remain at New York Stadium but walks away on a free transfer.

A club statement read: “Rotherham United can confirm that midfielder Richie Smallwood will leave the club at the end of his contract, after opting to turn down a new deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Richie for his commitment during his time with the club and look forward to giving him a warm welcome should his future endeavours see him return to AESSEAL New York Stadium.”

CONFIRMED | Midfielder Richie Smallwood will depart #rufc upon the expiration of his current deal with the club.https://t.co/TeqyZLYkee pic.twitter.com/Xs0IkrPz3c — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) May 31, 2017

Smallwood has been an influential figure at the club over the last four years, helping them to promotion from League One while also been a key player over three seasons in the Championship.

He leaves having made 133 appearances, scoring three goals.