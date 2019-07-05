Midfielder ‘seduced’ by Man Utd offer but door open for Spurs, Liverpool

Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes has been ‘seduced’ by the offer on the table from Manchester United, according to a report.

The Red Devils are believed to have made the Portugal international their priority signing as they look to boost creativity in the midfield department.

It’s believed personal terms have already been thrashed out between Fernandes’ agent and United and now all that remains to be agreed is a transfer fee.

United have seen an initial €35m (£31m) offer for Fernandes rejected, but Woodward is due to meet with Fernandes’ representative over the best way forward regarding negotiations with Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes – who scored or assisted 50 goals in 53 appearances last season – is also apparently being chased by Liverpool and Tottenham, but it is thought a move to United is top of Fernandes’ agenda.

Jornal de Noticias (via Sportsmole) states that the deal on the table worth £4.5m and £5.3m a season has been enough to convince Fernandes that United are serious.

Despite this, an agreement between the two clubs on transfer fee is seemingly some way off, with only currently prepared to pay £32m – around half his asking price.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria man has a contract with Sporting until 2023, so the club are in no rush to accept such a low-ball offer.

