Mido makes big claims over Salah and Real Madrid links

Former Premier League striker Mido has tipped compatriot Mohamed Salah to make the “jump” to Real Madrid this summer.

The Egyptian has proved a sensation this season, with his goal against Bournemouth at the weekend his 30th Premier League goal – and 40th of a highly-productive campaign so far.

Our Monday Verdict believes Salah is on course to win the Ballon d’Or given his current form, but more worryingly for Liverpool, Mido claims a switch to Real Madrid could come to fruition this summer.

“Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2,” he told KingFut.com.

“I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool.

“But I think he is ready to jump to the next level.

“Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths.”

Mido also thinks the former Chelsea and Roma star can now rightfully claim his place as the best player Egypt has ever produced, with his success over the past three seasons underlining the 25-year-old’s growing stature in the game.

“I know many people will disagree with this, but in my opinion, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football,” the former Tottenham and Middlesbrough forward added.

“Salah’s mentality is much better than mine. When I was young I did not get any advice, and this would come to hurt me later on.

“We could see how strong he was mentally with the way he handled himself when he didn’t play at Chelsea.”

