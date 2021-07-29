The comments of Midtjylland chairman Claus Steinlein point towards an impending £14.5m transfer for a player most recently linked with Leeds.

After wrapping up permanent deals for Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison, Leeds are on the verge of making it a hattrick. A medical has reportedly been scheduled for Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

The 20-year-old will provide back-up to fellow youngster Illan Meslier, though his arrival may not be the last.

A report last week put Leeds in the frame to land Swedish international midfielder, Jens Cajuste.

The 21-year-old plies his trade with Danish outfit Midtjylland and operates primarily in a central role. As such, his arrival could help lighten the load on Kalvin Phillips.

Newcastle, Wolves and Crystal Palace were also deemed to be in the mix.

Furthermore, interest from France emerged via Rennes which could have a knock-on impact on Man Utd’s pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga. And according to Steinlein, Cajuste will soon be on the move.

Speaking to Danish television broadcaster TV3+, the Midtjylland chairman said of his impending transfer business: “It’s like two years ago.

“When Tim [Sparv] and Jakob [Poulsen] were replaced by Jens-Lys [Cajuste] & Frank [Onyeka] whom we now end up selling for about 200 million Krone [£23m]”

Cajuste’s fellow midfielder Onyeka has already joined Brentford for a fee of around £8.5m. As such, that would suggest Cajuste will cost whichever team he leaves for approximately £14.5m.

The identity of who will buy Cajuste as yet remains unknown. However, Steilnein’s comments suggest we will not have to wait long to find out.

Leeds snubbed as Chelsea star chooses Palace

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on loan after rejecting a move to Leeds United.

The 21-year-old had been a prime target for Marcelo Bielsa, with Gallagher already visiting their training ground in West Yorkshire. We also understand that Leeds had agreed terms with Chelsea to take Gallagher on loan for the season – a deal similar to the one he struck with West Brom last campaign.

Chelsea want Gallagher to have one more season of regular first-team football and they allowed him to make the decision. And that decision has been to remain in London and opt for Palace – who made a late bid for his services.

It’s believed Palace became aware that Gallagher was available as they completed a deal for Marc Guehi. The centre-back swapped Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park earlier this month in a somewhat surprising £18million deal.

And now Palace have made their move and persuaded Gallagher to stay in the capital and sign with them.

READ MORE: Leeds, Tottenham told to cough up €30m plus for Euro 2020 sensation